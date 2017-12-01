THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Robert Woods, the Los Angeles Rams' leading receiver, probably won't return in time for the team's highly anticipated Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, first-year head coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

Woods has already been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the division rival Arizona Cardinals. It will mark his second straight missed game.

McVay said the Rams are "shooting for" Woods to be available for a home game against the first-place Eagles the following Sunday, on Dec. 10. But he added, "I think a more realistic target would be the Seattle game" on Dec. 17.

Robert Woods, who leads the Rams with 47 receptions for 703 yards, injured his shoulder in a Week 11 loss to Minnesota. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Woods leads the Rams in catches (47) and receiving yards (703) and narrowly avoided serious injury when Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith tackled him in the middle of the field late in the Rams' Week 11 game. Woods was ultimately diagnosed with a sprained left shoulder that did not require surgery, but he has yet to practice.

"A couple weeks from now is probably what's the most realistic approach," McVay said. "But you never know with Robert."