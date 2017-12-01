ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott walked out of the Dallas Cowboys' locker room following the 38-14 win against the Washington Redskins with his right hand tightly wrapped, but the quarterback does not believe the injury will be an issue going forward.

Prescott was injured on a second-quarter option toss but remained in the game through the drive that ended with a Dan Bailey field goal. X-rays were negative, and he was able to not miss a snap thanks in part to an 83-yard punt return by Ryan Switzer that kept the offense off the field.

Officially, he has been diagnosed with a bruised hand.

"It just swelled up," Prescott said. "I was fine. Got great trainers and doctors, wrapped it up, fixed it up, and we're good to go."

Prescott completed 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards with 2 touchdown passes. He also ran five times for 28 yards.

The Cowboys were prepared to go with rookie Cooper Rush if Prescott was not able to get back so quickly.

"He felt good enough to where he could grip the ball, and he was able to play that last series of the first half," coach Jason Garrett said. "But you know, he's a tough guy, and he plays the game the right way."

The Cowboys don't play again until Dec. 10 at the New York Giants, which will give Prescott an added bit of rest. He has not missed a game in his two seasons.

"Naturally, you would be concerned," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "I knew that it was not a fracture or something, but obviously, you could tell it was very swollen ... It actually looked like he started throwing better after it swelled up, but that's him. He's such a competitor, and his team knows it. He's a leader out there."