ARLINGTON, Texas -- When the Dallas Cowboys return to game action Dec. 10 against the New York Giants, linebacker Sean Lee expects to be back on the field.

Lee missed his third straight game, a 38-14 victory Thursday over the Washington Redskins, because of a hamstring strain.

"Everything is on track," Lee said. "We've got a couple of workouts, but feeling great."

Lee was hurt in the first half of the Nov. 12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons after missing two games earlier in the season because of a hamstring strain. He said the severity of this strain was similar to the first one he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 but he missed more games because of three games in 12 days.

Before Thursday, the Cowboys had lost six straight games without Lee, dating back to 2015. The defense fell apart in his absence. In the first four games Lee missed, the Cowboys allowed 156 yards per game on the ground. They gave up 78 of the 92 points the Cowboys allowed.

"This was great for us," Lee said. "We really need this and to see both sides of the ball, special teams play so well, it was a huge confidence builder for us and we have to continue to go. But it's been frustrating being out and I can't stand being put. We've got a bunch of games ahead of us and we look forward to being back."

In 2015-16, Lee missed just three games. He was held out of last year's season finale by the coaches with home-field advantage clinched, missing a chance to play a full 16-game schedule for the first time in his career. Cowboys fans have become upset with Lee's injury history.

"I sympathize with them because I get it," Lee said. "I mean I hate being out and I try to do everything possible to stay on the field and sometimes it doesn't work like that. As I've grown more and matured, I try to focus on the great opportunity I have head of me instead of focusing on the injuries and just making sure I come back healthy and I can play. We've got a lot of football left this season. I'm going to be back and I've got to find a way to stay out there."