ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will not play in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Benjamin suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the first quarter of a Nov. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He has not practiced since the injury and did not play in last Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back LeSean McCoy will not practice Friday because of knee soreness, McDermott said. However, the Bills will not list McCoy on their final injury report, meaning McCoy is probable or better to play. McCoy had been added to Thursday's injury report as a full participant in practice.

"It does not look like he will miss [Sunday's game] at this point," McDermott said. "It looks good that he will play."

In addition to Benjamin, the Bills also ruled out left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), backup guard John Miller (ankle) and running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring) for Sunday's game against New England.

Fullback Patrick DiMarco (ankle), tight end Nick O'Leary (back), defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (chest) and offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson (illness) will be among the players listed as questionable for Buffalo.