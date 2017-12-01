The NFL has suspended Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, it was announced Friday.

The suspension begins immediately, with Johnson to miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson, who is recovering from back surgery, has started all 11 games this season, making 16 tackles. He would be able to return to the active roster on Dec. 25.

"I accept full responsibility," Johnson said in a statement released by the team. "I have been recovering from back surgery, dealing with the daily grind of football and mistakenly thought this could help. It was an error in judgment on my part.

"We have a special group here I wanted to be a part of and felt an obligation to do my part by getting back as soon as possible. I have always prided myself on being a person who does things the right way, through hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I want to apologize to my team, Mr. [Jerry] Richardson and Panthers fans for this mistake. Regretfully, I have disappointed people, but I promise to come back ready to redeem myself when this suspension is over."

Johnson, 31, re-signed with the Panthers prior to this season on a two-year deal worth $9.5 million. He ranks second on the team's all-time sack list with 67.5.

He could will be replaced by Julius Peppers, the franchise's all-time leader with 89.5 sacks, as the starter opposite Mario Addison. Wes Horton could also see additional playing time.