HOUSTON -- This week, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt took his first steps since he fractured his tibial plateau in Week 5.

Watt posted an Instagram video Friday of him walking around the Texans' training room and showing off his scar from his October surgery.

"We're walking!" Watt said in the video.

Watt has documented his recovery on Instagram, posting videos during his rehab, including walking in the pool for the first time.

He broke his leg after falling to the ground while engaged in a block on the Kansas City Chiefs' opening drive Oct. 8 and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance during the game.

Watt didn't miss a game in his first five NFL seasons, but he has played in only eight total games since 2016. The veteran defensive end missed the final 13 games of the 2016 regular season after needing his second back surgery in less than three months.

In four games this season, Watt had 13 tackles but did not record a sack.