GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Ty Montgomery's first full season as an NFL running back ended Friday, when the Green Bay Packers placed him on injured reserve.

The converted receiver missed the past two games because of a recurring rib injury. He had missed one game earlier in the year after he initially broke his ribs in Week 5 at Dallas. Despite missing three full games, Montgomery still had the most carries among all Packers running backs this season.

However, it was actually a wrist injury that predated the rib injuries that ended Montgomery's season. Montgomery was first listed on the injury report before the Week 4 game against the Bears. Last week, he was listed as having only a rib injury, but the wrist problem was added earlier this week.

Montgomery ranked second on the team in rushing with 273 yards on 71 carries, a 3.8-yard average.

Montgomery's first rib injury opened the door for rookie fifth-round pick Aaron Jones to emerge as the No. 1 back. Jones leads the team with 370 yards rushing on 70 carries, but he has missed the past two games because of a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday against the Buccaneers.

That gave rookie fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams the chance to be the No. 1 back for the past three games. He had 135 total yards from scrimmage in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Montgomery, who made the position switch midway through last season, has one more season left on his rookie contract.

The Packers filled Montgomery's roster spot with rookie receiver Michael Clark, a 6-foot-6 former basketball player who played only one year of college football at Marshall. He was with the Packers during training camp and has been on the practice squad all season.