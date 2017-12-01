PITTSBURGH -- NFL receiving leader Antonio Brown missed Friday's practice because of a toe injury.

Brown got treatment Friday morning, and the injury is considered minor entering the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, a source told ESPN.

Brown has 1,195 receiving yards on the season and a sizable lead over second-ranked Julio Jones (1,039). Brown, who hasn't missed a regular-season game due to injury since 2012, has exploded with 313 yards and five touchdowns over the past two games.

With 20 catches in the final five games, Brown would become the NFL's first receiver with five consecutive 100-catch seasons.

In other Steelers injury news, linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle), safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), linebacker James Harrison (knee) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) were among the players to miss Friday's session. The Steelers have one more full practice before packing up for Cincinnati.