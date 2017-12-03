The Arizona Cardinals are pessimistic that running back Adrian Peterson will be able to play in Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, though he is considered a game-day decision, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Peterson is listed as questionable with a neck injury.

On Friday night, Peterson told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss that he's "feeling pretty good" after not practicing all week because of the injury, which happened Sunday against Jacksonville.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Friday afternoon that Peterson is the type of player who doesn't need to practice to play.

When asked Friday if he'll play Sunday, Peterson told Weinfuss, "I don't know. We'll see."

Peterson, who was traded to Arizona after four games with the New Orleans Saints, has rushed for 529 yards and two touchdowns on the season.