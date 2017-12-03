Not only are the New York Giants coaching staff and front office surrounded by uncertainty, but so is their upcoming class of free agents.

At a time when divison rival Philadelphia Eagles are extending Alshon Jeffery and Tim Jernigan, the Giants have not had any talks with their upcoming key free agents such as offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg, as well as linebacker Devon Kennard, sources tell ESPN.

It is the same type of stance the Giants adopted with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was eligible to sign an extension last offseason for the first time in his NFL career even though it isn't the final year of his current deal. Neither Beckham nor players on expiring contracts have entered into serious, or even preliminary, talks with the Giants last offseason and into this season.

It is uncertain whether the Giants wanted to see more from the players, if ownership balked at paying them at a time when no one knows who will be coaching the team in 2018, or if they simply weren't good enough to re-sign. But it is just one more factor that points to the instability that this team is facing.

It has gotten to the point now where the players welcome the opportunity leave what has devolved into a depressing and dysfunctional situation, opposite of what they expected and had grown used to. While other teams have made it a practice to try to retain their top free agents, the Giants appear to have extended unofficial invitations to their players on expiring contracts to test the market and leave New York.