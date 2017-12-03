Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury, is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Even if Jones plays, Jamaal Williams is expected to be Green Bay's lead back against the Buccaneers, the source said. Despite missing the past two games due to the injured left knee, Jones leads the team with 370 yards rushing on 70 carries.

Williams, who has served as the Packers' top back the past three games, had 135 total yards from scrimmage in last Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

On Friday, Green Bay placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve due to a wrist injury he'd been battling even before suffering a rib injury. Montgomery leads the team's running backs in carries and ranks second on the team with 273 yards on 71 carries.

Montgomery's injuries gave Jones the opportunity to become the top back before the knee injury slowed him.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.