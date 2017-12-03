Rookie running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play Sunday in the Carolina Panthers' showdown against the Saints in New Orleans, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey is officially questionable on the injury report with a shoulder injury suffered in last weekend's win against the New York Jets. He was limited in practices Thursday and Friday.

The Panthers and Saints are both locked atop the NFC South with 8-3 records, so having McCaffrey will be a significant boost for Carolina.

The former Stanford star leads the team in catches with 59, gaining 468 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He ranks second in rushing with 76 carries for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He has 956 all-purpose yards, including kickoff and punt returns.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and linebackers Thomas Davis (hamstring) also are questionable for the 4:25 p.m. ET clash.

Information from ESPN's David Newton was used in this report.