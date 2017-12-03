Adam Schefter breaks down what needs to happen for Aaron Rodgers to return to play for the Packers in Week 15. (0:47)

The Packers are targeting Week 15 at Carolina for the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, contingent on Green Bay being in playoff contention and Rodgers receiving medical clearance, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Rodgers off IR, returns to practice for Packers Aaron Rodgers, who had surgery after suffering a broken collarbone on Oct. 15, was activated off injured reserve and returned to practice Saturday for the Packers.

The Packers activated Rodgers off injured reserve Saturday and he practiced for the first time since breaking his right collarbone on Oct. 15.

Rodgers can't play for at least two more weeks because of the injured reserve rules, which would put him on track to return Dec. 17 at Carolina.

If he doesn't return vs. the Panthers, Rodgers would have to be activated the following week against the Vikings or he would not be eligible to play again this season.

Saturday's practice was closed to reporters, so it's unclear how much Rodgers did. He has, however, been throwing for at least a week; he did so publicly last Sunday in Pittsburgh for the first time since his Oct. 19 surgery. Most of Rodgers' work for the first two weeks of practice before he can play was expected to be during the individual drills and running the scout team.

The Packers (5-6) used their second and final "designated to return" spot on Rodgers. Players who are designated to return can practice six weeks after they were placed on injured reserve and can play two weeks after that.

Rodgers said in his only extended session with reporters since his surgery that he planned to play again if his injured clavicle was completely healed. The Packers, however, probably wouldn't put Rodgers on the field unless they were competing for a playoff spot.

The Packers (5-6) would probably need to beat Tampa Bay at home Sunday and win at Cleveland the following week to be in contention.

Information from ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky was used in this report.