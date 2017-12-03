Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid plans to hand over playcalling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to team sources.

Reid did not respond to inquiries regarding the development, as the Chiefs enter Sunday having lost five of six games after a 5-0 start. A team spokesman claimed to have no knowledge of the change.

It would not be the first time in Reid's coaching career that has he has occasionally turned over playcalling to a coordinator. He did so with Brad Childress in Philadelphia and with Doug Pederson in Kansas City, though the sources said Reid will continue to have strong oversight during the game.

Andy Reid is giving up playcalling for Sunday's game against the Jets after the Chiefs have dropped five of their past six games. David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Reid also has given strong vocal support to quarterback Alex Smith, but the same team sources say Smith will be on a shorter leash based upon his performance against the Jets.

Rookie top draft pick Patrick Mahomes is the backup quarterback, but the organizational plans have been for him to sit this season before Smith is put on the trade market in the offseason.