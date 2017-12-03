BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Lions will be without starting running back Ameer Abdullah on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Abdullah was listed as questionable this week and said Friday that he hoped to play against Baltimore. But the neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings -- an injury that kept him out of Wednesday's and Thursday's practices -- will also cause him to miss his first game this season. Abdullah is the Lions' leading rusher with 505 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

With Abdullah and Dwayne Washington inactive at running back for the Lions, they will go with Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner and rookie Tion Green as their running backs. It's the first time this season that Green is active for a game. Riddick has 45 carries for 161 yards this year and 34 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Zenner has 11 carries for 22 yards.

Washington, who had a hip injury, practiced fully all week, so unless he had a late injury, he appears to be a healthy scratch.

Detroit's other inactives were expected: center Travis Swanson (knee), tackle Emmett Cleary, cornerback/returner Jamal Agnew (knee), receiver Bradley Marquez and safety Rolan Milligan.

Graham Glasgow likely will replace Swanson at center with Corey Robinson sliding into Glasgow's usual spot at left guard. TJ Jones is likely to be the Lions' kick returner in place of Agnew, and Jones or Golden Tate is likely to return punts.