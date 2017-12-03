Biggest NFL injuries of Week 13

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 13:

Sunday

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Miami Dolphins: Tankersley was injured during the first quarter against the Broncos, and left the field under his own power after being attended to on the field. The Dolphins declared him questionable to return due to a shoulder injury. He made his return to the game later in the first quarter.

Pernell McPhee, LB, Chicago Bears: McPhee was evaluated on the sideline for a shoulder injury during the first quarter, and the team declared him questionable to return. If McPhee cannot return, it leaves the Bears with only two outsider linebackers in the active lineup.

Andy Levitre, OG, Atlanta Falcons: Levitre exited the game during the first quarter, and the Falcons declared him questionable to return due to a triceps injury.

David Morgan, TE, Minnesota Vikings: Early in the first quarter, the Vikings announced that Morgan was in the concussion protocol. Later in the first quarter, the Vikings announced that Morgan was out for the duration of the game.

Thursday

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott injured his right hand in the second quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Redskins when his hand was hit by linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons just as the QB made an option pitch to Rod Smith. He underwent X-rays on the hand and ended up not missing any time in the game due to a punt return TD by Ryan Switzer. Prescott was diagnosed with a bruise on his hand and is not expected to miss any time, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Morgan Moses, OT, Washington Redskins: Moses didn't return after injuring an ankle in the first half, forcing Ty Nsekhe to that spot after he was a fill-in starter at left guard.

Trent Williams, OT, Washington Redskins: Williams left briefly in the third quarter before making his return. He is slated to undergo knee surgery at some point, but the determination hasn't been made yet as to when that will be, as it will end his season.

"There's some merits to sticking and trying to finish the season," Williams said after the game, per ESPN's John Keim. "I fought through it this long. Hopefully I can get another four games out of it."