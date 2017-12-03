        <
        >

          Jets starting LB Darron Lee a healthy scratch against Chiefs

          12:38 PM ET
          Andrew Marchand
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets starting inside linebacker Darron Lee was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

          There was no specific reason that Lee is not playing, but coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the issue during his postgame news conference.

          Lee, 23, was the Jets' first-round pick (20th overall) in 2016. He has been inconsistent during his nearly two seasons with the team.

          This past offseason, Lee was cleared of wrongdoing after the league reviewed a social media video in which Lee was shown being restrained by teammate Leonard Williams, as he argued with a woman. The Jets also did not discipline Lee.

          On Sunday, Julian Stanford started in place of Lee.

