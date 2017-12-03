ATLANTA -- Officials confirmed that the hashmarks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium were painted closer than normal for Sunday's Vikings-Falcons game as a result of the quick turnaround from Saturday's SEC championship game between Georgia and Auburn.

In a statement, officials said the league was informed of the issue but that it would have no impact on the game.

"Due to the flip from last night's game, the hash marks were painted closer than normal," the statement read. "The officials are aware and have a plan in place for marking the ball today. There will not be any issues that impact the game. Game operations in New York has also been consulted and is aware of the situation."

Both teams were informed of the situation prior to the game, according to a Falcons official.