BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an Achilles injury to his left leg Sunday, which presumably ends the best season of his career.

Smith fell to the ground late in the second quarter while trying to cover a deep route and writhed in pain with his face in the grass.

Coach John Harbaugh could be seen telling him, "I love you."

The Ravens quickly ruled out Smith for the game. Rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey replaced Smith in the starting lineup.

Smith has been dealing with an Achilles injury for most of the season. He would only practice once or twice a week to rest it.

Still, Smith was having what many considered his first Pro Bowl season. Through 11 weeks, he led the league with a 37 passer rating on passes thrown against him, according to Pro Football Focus.