JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore moved ahead of two Hall of Famers for fifth place on the NFL's career rushing-yardage list in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gore moved ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684 yards) on a 16-yard run with 10:13 left in the third quarter. The 34-year-old Gore passed Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards) when he went off tackle for an 11-yard gain in the second quarter.

Tomlinson and Bettis are the second and third players whom Gore has run past on the career rushing list this season as part of what will likely be a Hall of Fame career. He passed Eric Dickerson for seventh place in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore likely won't move ahead of Curtis Martin for fourth before the end of the season. Martin rushed for 14,101 yards in his career.