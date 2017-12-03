ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

He was later ruled out with a knee injury.

It is unclear when Taylor suffered the injury. Taylor came off the field after a third-down incompletion in the fourth quarter and was carted off during the Patriots' ensuing offensive series.

Taylor was replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman with about 13 minutes remaining in the game and New England leading 23-3.

Before leaving the game, Taylor completed 9 of 18 passes for 65 yards and one interception.

The Bills benched Taylor before their Nov. 19 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in favor of Peterman, a fifth-round pick. Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half before being replaced by Taylor, who started last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.