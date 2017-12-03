ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recorded his 27th career victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, setting the record for most wins by a starting quarterback against a single opponent.

Brady entered the day tied with Brett Favre, who had recorded 26 wins over the Detroit Lions.

Brady finished 21-of-30 for 258 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in the 23-3 win. He is now 27-3 against the Bills in his career, completing 631 of 985 passes for 7,574 yards with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Brady also has 24 career wins over the New York Jets, giving him the first and third spots on the all-time list.

Favre's 23 wins over the Chicago Bears and Dan Marino's 22 over the Indianapolis Colts round out the top five.

Brady also surpassed 65,000 career passing yards during Sunday's game. He went over the mark on a 27-yard completion to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter.