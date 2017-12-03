Chiefs CB Marcus Peters throws an official's penalty flag into the crowd after expressing displeasure with a holding call. (0:20)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Thinking he had been disqualified from the game after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters retreated to the locker room before the end of Sunday's 38-31 loss to the New York Jets.

But Peters wasn't ejected. Peters returned to the Kansas City sideline before the end of the game.

"That's why he left the field,'' coach Andy Reid said. "I don't know what was said to him or not said to him. But he thought he was. That's why he came back out.''

Peters was penalized for throwing a penalty flag into the stands after the Jets' two-point try with 2:15 left in the game. The Chiefs initially stopped the play but cornerback Steven Nelson was penalized for holding, prompting Peters' action. Peters was also penalized and then left the playing field, escorted by a Chiefs security officer.

He stopped long enough to slap hands with a Chiefs fan near the tunnel and hand over a piece of equipment.