CARSON, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers set another milestone in his impressive, 14-year NFL career on Sunday.

With a 7-yard strike for a touchdown to wide receiver Keenan Allen in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns, Rivers recorded his 335th career touchdown pass and moved ahead of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for seventh in NFL history.

Rivers and Manning will always be linked, as the two were traded for each other in a 2004 draft-day deal.

Rivers made his 188th consecutive career start against the Browns on Sunday, taking over as the NFL's active leader.

Manning had held that honor, at 210 games, but his streak came to an end this weekend, when the Giants benched the veteran quarterback and started Geno Smith against the Oakland Raiders.