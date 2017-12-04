SEATTLE, Wash. -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz exited Sunday night's 24-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury and did not return.

He remained on the ground and appeared dazed following a hit over the middle by safety Bradley McDougald in the third quarter. Ertz walked off under his own power but was taken to the trainers tent to be tested for a concussion before heading to the locker room.

Ertz has been a favorite target of Carson Wentz's this season. He has 57 catches for 663 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on the season.

The Eagles play a key conference game at the Los Angeles Rams next week. They will stay out West and train at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, this week.

If Ertz is unable to play, tight ends Brent Celek and Trey Burton will see increased roles.