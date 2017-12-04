Aaron Rodgers, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, will go through a "trial practice week" by primarily serving as the scout team quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, according to a team source.

Rodgers broke his right clavicle Oct. 15 and underwent a surgical repair.

The Packers (6-6) are still alive in the NFC playoff picture and play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with Brett Hundley making his seventh start since Rodgers was injured in Week 6.

Rodgers is eligible under the league's designated to return rules for the Packers' Dec. 17 game against the Panthers. He still would need medical clearance to formally return to play, but his scout team work this week will serve as the next step before a full return to practice next week.