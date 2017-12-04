Chris Mortensen shares the latest on Eli Manning starting for the Giants after being benched for Geno Smith in Week 13. (1:05)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Eli Manning is expected to return as the New York Giants' starting quarterback after a one-week demotion, a source told ESPN.

The Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. There had been talk of former players coming to the game and standing on the sideline in No. 10 Manning jerseys in a show of solidarity.

Manning had a streak of 210 consecutive starts end Sunday when the Giants lost 24-17 in Oakland. Geno Smith started in his place.

It was a move that prompted an outcry from fans and former and current players. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers called the handling of the situation "pathetic."

Manning stood and watched on the sideline as Smith had his ups and downs, completing 21 of 34 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and two fumbles in the loss. Coach Ben McAdoo, who was fired Monday morning, said that Smith had done nothing to prevent himself from getting another start.

But defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is now the interim head coach. Manning's former quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan remains the offensive coordinator.

Manning, 36, had started every game since midway through his rookie season before Sunday. He holds just about every Giants passing record.

Manning was emotional after declining the Giants' original plan to start against the Raiders to keep his streak alive before giving way to Smith.

"I don't blame anybody for the way it was handled," Manning said Sunday night of the Giants' decision to evaluate other quarterbacks down the stretch of the season. "I think Coach McAdoo tried to do something right by me, by saying they were going to let me play. But just knowing that I was going to come out of the game, I just couldn't play it that way. You know, I appreciated it. He was trying to do me a favor, but it's just not the way I could go into a game, knowing I'm going to be pulled out. I appreciated them giving me that option, but I think he understood when I said I can't do it that way."

Manning has completed 63 percent of his passes this season for 2,411 yards. He has 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions in 11 games.