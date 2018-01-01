NFL head-coaching carousel: Who's fired, who's hired, more

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien doesn't want "to go down that road" and speculate about his job security following a 22-13 loss to the Colts. (0:30)

Firing-and-hiring season in the NFL is in full swing.

The Colts and Raiders followed the Giants' lead, cutting ties with their head coaches -- Chuck Pagano and Jack Del Rio, respectively -- after their regular-season finales. The Jets and Bucs, meanwhile, decided not to make changes at the helm.

Here are 21 coaching candidates to know, with help from our ESPN NFL Insiders. And what does our coaching hot seat model say about who's likely to get fired?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL coaching carousel:

Open jobs

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano after the team's season-ending win over the Texans on Sunday. Pagano went 53-45 in six seasons in Indianapolis, missing the playoffs the last three years.

The Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager after firing Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese in the middle of a 2-10 season. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to be a favorite for the head-coaching job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jack Del Rio was fired after the Raiders' season-ending loss to the Chargers, bringing an end to his three-year tenure after a disappointing 6-10 record this year. According to league sources earlier in the day, Oakland is preparing to pursue ESPN analyst Jon Gruden with an offer so strong it could even include an ownership stake in the team.

Jobs expected to come open

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is likely to step away from the game after this season, though he has not informed the team of his plans yet, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

John Fox is not expected to return after this season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter before the Bears' season finale against the Vikings.

After 15 years in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis plans to leave the Bengals after the season to pursue opportunities elsewhere, league sources told ESPN on Dec. 17.

Jobs that could come open

Hue Jackson has only one win in two seasons as the Browns' coach, but after firing executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown on Dec. 7, owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement that Jackson will return in 2018. New GM John Dorsey has said he expects Jackson back, too.

Jason Garrett was the 2016 Coach of the Year after leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record with a rookie quarterback and rookie running back. But Dallas has been one of the bigger disappointments of 2017.

The Broncos have never fired a coach who started and finished just one season with the team, but league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Vance Joseph faces increasingly longer odds of returning in 2018.

Bill O'Brien has one year left on his contract, so the Texans could sign him to an extension early in the offseason, or he and the team will part ways. League sources told Adam Schefter on Sunday that O'Brien is likely to be back next season.

Jobs that won't come open despite coaches on the hot seat

Despite a 5-10 record, the Jets have signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan to contract extensions, the team announced.

The Bucs will retain coach Dirk Koetter, a source confirmed to ESPN, despite a disappointing season that started with high expectations.