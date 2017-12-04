FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out of the concussion protocol and set to return to practice in preparation for Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Trufant missed this past Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings following a collision with teammate Keanu Neal in a Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Without Trufant against the Vikings, the Falcons started Blidi Wreh-Wilson at one corner opposite Robert Alford. Quinn was impressed with Wreh-Wilson's performance after being inactive for seven of the first 11 games.

"I was extremely proud of Blidi Wreh-Wilson,'' Quinn said. "We count on him to step up and play like he was capable, and I think that showed.''

The Falcons will need the one-time Pro Bowler Trufant in the lineup against Drew Brees, the NFL's third-leading passer with 3,298 yards. Brees has completed 291-of-407 passes with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's been sacked 15 times.

The Saints' leading receiver is Michael Thomas, with 75 catches for 875 yards with three touchdowns.

Trufant leads the Falcons with two interceptions and also has two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown.