THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are "expecting" inside linebacker Alec Ogletree to play in Sunday's highly anticipated matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

X-rays on Ogletree's left elbow, which he injured while making a tackle near the end of the first quarter Sunday, were negative. Ogletree is dealing with a hyperextension. If he can't go, the Rams would start Bryce Hager as the inside linebacker and signal-caller for the rest of the defense.

"We are expecting Alec to be ready," McVay said, "but we'll have a better idea as the week progresses."

Editor's Picks Rams LB Ogletree exits early with elbow injury Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree left Sunday's game in the first half with a hyperextended left elbow and did not return, but he thinks he'll be ready to play in seven days.

Outside linebacker Connor Barwin, who spent the past four years with the Eagles and had surgery to repair a broken bone in his forearm seven days ago, will "more than likely be out" for Sunday's game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, McVay added.

Rookie Samson Ebukam -- who generated four pressures and four defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus, in Sunday's 32-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals -- will once again replace Barwin as the strongside linebacker.

The Rams are still uncertain about the status of wide receiver Robert Woods, who has missed the past two games because of a sprained left shoulder. But McVay said last week that the Dec. 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks served as "a more realistic target" for Woods' return.

Ogletree returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown at University of Phoenix Stadium, but hurt his left elbow while making a play on a short pass across the middle soon after. Ogletree stayed in the game but was in noticeable discomfort while the Cardinals marched up the field for a touchdown nearing the midway point of the second quarter.

Ogletree exited after the score, but was in good spirits postgame.

A hyperextension, first-year coach McVay said, is "not something minor when you just look at the ability to utilize that [left arm], especially at his position. But those are positive results compared to what it could've been."