          Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion), Adam Jones (groin) exit early versus Steelers

          play
          Pacman picks off Big Ben; Burfict draws personal foul on Bell (0:53)

          Ben Roethlisberger feels the pressure and throws an interception to Adam "Pacman" Jones. After the play, Le'Veon Bell is assessed a personal foul after being baited by Vontaze Burfict. (0:53)

          10:43 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2016
            • Previously covered the Saints for the Times-Picayune from 2013-2016
          CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon will not return to Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being declared out with a concussion.

          Mixon took a hard shot from Steelers linebacker Vince Williams and went to the ground. He remained there motionless while athletic trainers spoke to him, before he was helped up by teammate Andre Smith. Mixon walked to the sideline and was taken to the medical tent, then went to the locker room to go through a concussion test.

          Mixon had seven carries for 34 yards before he was declared out.

          The Bengals also lost cornerback Adam Jones to a groin injury.

