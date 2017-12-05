CINCINNATI -- As Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster talked to reporters Monday night about his vicious block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, fellow receiver Antonio Brown yelled "karma" repeatedly, then said "Touchdown Brown" will pay Smith-Schuster's eventual fine.

Asked if that comment was related to Burfict, Brown said, "I ain't talking about nobody. Karma is karma. Karma is in life. You do the wrong things, you get the wrong things out of it."

But Brown did approve of Smith-Schuster's block, which epitomized the viciousness of several hits in Monday's Steelers-Bengals matchup.

Editor's Picks Brutality of Steelers-Bengals shouldn't be dismissed as 'AFC North football' We know too much now about the long-term impact of brain injuries to tolerate what Ben Roethlisberger wrote off as the norm in this rivalry.

Cincy's Burfict carted off; Mixon, Jones also out The Bengals saw another player suffer a bad injury in Monday's loss, when LB Vontaze Burfict was carted off after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Bengals also lost RB Joe Mixon and CB Adam Jones in the first half.

Steelers' Shazier hospitalized, but no surgery Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will not require surgery after being carted off the field with a back injury following a collision with Bengals receiver Josh Malone on Monday night. Shazier will stay in the hospital overnight. 2 Related

With 7:10 remaining in Pittsburgh's eventual 23-20 win, Smith-Schuster leveled Burfict as the linebacker pursued Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell on a 12-yard gain, then stood over Burfict as he lay motionless. Smith-Schuster told reporters he "messed up" with the taunting because he cost his team 15 yards.

"I was just playing to the whistle," Smith-Schuster said. "I didn't mean to stand over him. I was trying to get a big block for Le'Veon Bell for him to get upfield. The unsportsmanlike conduct is not me. I shouldn't have done that. I hope he's OK and I hope he gets better."

"I like that. I like that," said Brown of the block.

The Bengals retaliated with safety George Iloka's helmet shot on Brown's 6-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with 3:55 to play.

"The guy just left his feet and hit me in the head. Karma for him, too. Karma," Brown said.

Brown finished the game with eight catches, 101 yards and a score despite nursing a toe injury that forced him to miss two practices. Brown was a game-time decision.

"I was just grateful I was able to get through the game," Brown said.