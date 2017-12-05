The Buffalo Bills placed wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Matthews has dealt with a knee injury the past three weeks. He missed a Nov. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers because of the injury but played in each of Buffalo's past two games. Matthews also missed time in the preseason because of a fractured sternum and missed one game in October because of a broken thumb.

The Bills acquired Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in an August trade in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. In 10 games, Matthews caught 25 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Matthews, 25, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Lawson, the Bills' first-round pick in 2016, sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots and was carted to the locker room. In 11 games, Lawson made 10 starts and recorded 33 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.

The Bills promoted wide receiver Brandon Reilly and defensive end Cap Capi from their practice squad to replace Matthews and Lawson.