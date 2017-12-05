HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have put tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz and wide receiver Bruce Ellington on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Fiedorowicz left Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans with a concussion, which is his third since training camp. The tight end spent eight games on injured reserve earlier this season after suffering a concussion in the Texans' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In five games this season, Fiedorowicz had 14 catches for 127 yards.

The Texans signed Fiedorowicz to a three-year, $21.5 million contract in August that included $10 million guaranteed.

Ellington left Sunday's game in Tennessee with a hamstring injury. With Will Fuller missing time with a rib injury, Ellington was the Texans' No. 2 receiver. He had 29 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

The Texans also promoted tight end MyCole Pruitt and wide receiver DeAndrew White to the active roster from the practice squad.