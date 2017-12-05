JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Most people would say the reason for the Jacksonville Jaguars' success in 2017 is their defense, which leads the NFL in scoring and sacks.

Or the fact that they have the league's best run game.

Not Eric Mittenthal. He's pretty sure it's bologna.

Specifically, the bologna and cheese sandwiches that coach Doug Marrone eats after every game. That's why the Beef Checkoff and National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is sending 100 logs of Boar's Head beef bologna to EverBank Field on Wednesday morning.

"The fact that the Jaguars have been so successful this year with him as their first-year head coach it was clear to us that bologna is a primary reason for their success," said Mittenthal, the president of the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. "Clearly it's working some magic for them with the team looking good for the playoffs. We felt like they could use an added protein push to not only make the playoffs but on the road to the Super Bowl."

Since each log weighs 3.5 pounds, that's 350 pounds of bologna headed for the stadium. All that bologna is not just for Marrone, however. There's a log for each player on the active roster, practice squad and IR, and for every coach.

"Full logs of bologna are a great way to get primed for games," Mittenthal said.

Mittenthal -- who joked that he calls himself the hot dog top dog -- said he got the idea to ship the bologna to Marrone and the Jaguars after reading the ESPN story about Marrone's love for the deli meat.

Mittenthal also said once the NFL season is over he'd be interested in talking to Marrone about possibly becoming involved in sponsorship or endorsement opportunities.

"I think he would be a great bologna spokesperson," he said. "We haven't determined how we want to move forward with this, but as someone that loves bologna the way he does we'd love to work with him."