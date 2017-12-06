John Elway said Tuesday that he's "embarrassed" by the Denver Broncos' performance this season but he won't make any in-season coaching changes.

"We're gonna finish the season out and, you know, obviously we know the expectations of the Denver Broncos," Elway, president of football operations and general manager for the Broncos, said in a radio interview with Orange & Blue 760. "And this has been a tough year. It's not what the Broncos are about. I'm embarrassed about it, the fact that this has happened, and will do my part to hopefully get this thing turned around next year, and the expectations of Broncos fans should be for us to get this turned around."

The Broncos are 3-9 in Vance Joseph's first season as coach and have lost eight straight games. The losing streak is the franchise's longest since 1967.

Joseph fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy last month, and the team has started three different quarterbacks this season.

Trevor Siemian, who was benched last month, regained the starting spot last week after 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch suffered an ankle injury in his only start this season. Brock Osweiler also briefly started this season but was benched due to ineffectiveness.

The Broncos are guaranteed to have their first losing season since 2010, when they finished 4-12.

On Monday, Joseph said he continues to meet with Elway daily to discuss a variety of issues, including personnel.

"It's been great; we talked for an hour [Monday] morning," Joseph said. "Just talking about how to improve it, how to make it better. We're both disappointed in the season, how it's gone. It's our job to fix it."

Asked for specifics of those conversations, Joseph termed them private, but added "talking football, talking personnel."

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.