Manning jersey sales jump after benching

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman agree that QB Eli Manning doesn't qualify for the HOF yet. (1:21)

While Eli Manning sat on the bench last Sunday for the first time in 10 years last week, sales of his jersey rose.

By the time Sunday ended, Manning's New York Giants No. 10 jersey was the 14th-best-selling jersey in the league, up from 30th the day before, according to sales data from Fanatics, the largest retailer of NFL jerseys and manager of the NFL's online shop.

While Eli Manning was benched, sales of his No. 10 jersey spiked. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In fact, Sunday's sales represented the best day of sales for Manning's jersey in at least a month, according to a Fanatics spokesman.

This isn't the first time that sitting out has actually helped a player's sales. When New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was initially suspended for Deflategate in May 2015, sales of his merchandise rose 100 percent on Fanatics over the next couple of days.

The Giants sat Manning for backup Geno Smith against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. It ended Manning's streak of 210 consecutive games started, the second longest for a quarterback, behind only Brett Favre. The Giants lost 24-17, and ownership fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday.

Manning is expected to be named the starter once again when interim coach Steve Spagnuolo addresses the media on Wednesday.