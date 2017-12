MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis city officials are asking the governor to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to help with security during the upcoming Super Bowl.

Mayor Betsy Hodges and Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, in a letter to Gov. Mark Dayton, say the city police can't meet all the safety and security needs during the 10 days of Super Bowl activities while still covering the rest of the city.

Andrea Mokros, a spokeswoman for the Super Bowl host committee, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the committee would pick up the cost of the guard's deployment.

Dayton's senior adviser, Bob Hume, said the governor is considering the request.

The 52nd Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4.