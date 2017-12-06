Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that cornerback Marcus Peters has been suspended by the team for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Reid said Peters won't practice this week.

Thinking he had been disqualified from the game after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, Peters retreated to the locker room before the end of Sunday's 38-31 loss to the New York Jets.

But Peters hadn't been ejected. He returned to the Kansas City sideline before the end of the game.

Peters was penalized for throwing a penalty flag into the stands after the Jets' two-point try with 2:15 left in the game. The Chiefs initially stopped the play but cornerback Steven Nelson was penalized for holding, prompting Peters' action. Peters was also penalized and then left the playing field, escorted by a Chiefs security officer.

He stopped long enough to slap hands with a Chiefs fan near the tunnel and hand over a piece of equipment.