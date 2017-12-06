BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins underwent surgery two weeks ago to repair a torn medial collateral ligament, according to the team.

Dr. Robert Andrews performed the surgery in Pensacola, Florida, and a full recovery is expected.

Collins has been out since he hurt his knee while being tackled after an interception Nov. 12 in Detroit. The Browns did not specify the severity of the injury when it was announced but placed him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Collins appeared in the Browns' locker room Wednesday with a brace on his right leg that went from just above his ankle to his hip. He was also using a crutch.

The Browns kept Collins off the free-agent market in the offseason by signing him to a four-year, $50 million contract extension.