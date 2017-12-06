GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Last month, Kevin King sounded like someone who knew he would need shoulder surgery after the season.

It turns out, he might not have been able to wait that long.

The Green Bay Packers' top draft pick was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and is done for the season. He missed two of the last three games because of a recurring shoulder problem that dates to his college days at Washington.

King, the 33rd overall pick in the draft, has played with a brace on his left shoulder all season.

His rookie season ends without an interception and just eight pass breakups in nine games. He missed one game earlier this season because of a concussion.

"I think it was pretty obvious ... when he wasn't using two hands," Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers said earlier this season of King's shoulder injury. "He's a tough guy and he's done a good job working his way through it, but you can see that it's bothering him at times."

The Packers replaced King on the roster with cornerback Demetri Goodson, who was activated off PUP more than a year after he blew out his left knee last season.