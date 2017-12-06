Dak Prescott throws passes at practice with his hand wrapped, as he prepares to play through the injury in Week 14. (0:24)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott threw for the first time since bruising his right hand in last week's win against the Washington Redskins and pronounced himself ready to go.

"It felt great," Prescott said after Wednesday's practice. "There weren't any restrictions. It didn't feel like my hand was bothering me or any limitations on throwing the ball or anything."

Prescott suffered the injury in the second quarter on an option pitch when he was hit by a Redskins defender. He remained in the lineup through that drive, which ended in a Dan Bailey field goal, but went to the locker room for X-rays, which were negative.

Because of Ryan Switzer's punt return for a touchdown, Prescott did not miss an offensive snap. Rookie Cooper Rush was prepared to go in for Prescott. The swelling in Prescott's hand started to go down after the game, and the quarterback said the hand was fine after a few days of massages and ice to further reduce the swelling. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he threw without issue during practice on Wednesday. He suffered a bruised right hand last Thursday against Washington. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Prescott wore a pad on the hand at the start of Wednesday's practice but said he got rid of it not long into the session.

Officially, he is on the injury report as a full participant, but coach Jason Garrett was not worried about Prescott needing any practice time off.

"He did a good job in the game just coming back and being able to play through it," Garrett said. "We think he's going to be functional. We'll see today. The biggest thing is gripping the ball and being able to throw it the way you want to throw it naturally, but he's a tough guy, he's a physically tough guy, he's a mentally tough guy."

Sunday's forecast high temperature is 41 degrees for the Cowboys' game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants. Last season, Prescott warmed up in snow with temperature at kickoff at 32 degrees.

Temperatures at today's practice were in the low 50s, the coldest of the season.

"Today was a good day to prepare for that. Luckily it's not too cold or whatever -- 40 up there, I'll take any day of the week, so I mean [I'm] excited for it. Good weather," Prescott said. "Way better than last year. Yeah, I'm thankful for anything but snow right now."