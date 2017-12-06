Steelers LB Ryan Shazier stays down on the field Monday night after making a tackle on Bengals WR Josh Malone. Shazier would leave the field on a cart. (0:28)

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been transferred from a Cincinnati hospital to a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility, the team announced Wednesday, for treatment and further testing on a spinal injury suffered during the first quarter of Monday night's win over the Bengals.

"He will continue tests and evaluations before his medical team provides any further updates on his condition," the Steelers said in a statement. "We again want to thank the doctors and staff at UC Health's University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the excellent care Ryan received while at that facility."

Shazier left Paul Brown Stadium on a stretcher less than four minutes into his team's 23-20 victory following a tackle that left the 25-year-old writhing on the turf, his legs motionless. He underwent extensive testing overnight, with the team saying Shazier's injury did not require surgery "at this time.''

ESPN sources on Monday night were encouraged that Shazier's injury would be less severe than originally anticipated, but didn't know the extent until the process played out.

Shazier spoke to multiple teammates and has remained upbeat about the process. He tweeted out a message of gratitude to fans on Tuesday.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

Shazier is one of the Steelers' best playmakers, leading the team in tackles (87), forced fumbles (two) and interceptions (three). Shazier also had a streak of four straight games with an interception late last season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.