Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California.

The civil lawsuit was filed on Monday in Orange County Superior Court. According to court documents, Wendy Haskell alleges Moon made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances as part of her role as his assistant working for Sports 1 Marketing.

Moon is the co-founder and president of the company.

The Washington Post first reported on the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Moon played parts of 17 seasons in the NFL with four teams: the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns in the regular season and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Moon also is a radio commentator for the Seahawks, but has been granted a leave of absence by the team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.