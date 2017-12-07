CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver John Ross had been concealing an injury to his left shoulder and finally "came clean" Wednesday, head coach Marvin Lewis told Ross Tucker during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Ross was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, just hours after Lewis said the rarely used rookie could get a chance to play this weekend.

The injury is not related to the right shoulder injury that caused Ross to have surgery prior to the draft and pushed back his Bengals practice debut until late training camp.

The No. 9 overall pick has been a healthy scratch for most of the year after recovering from a knee injury that he sustained in final preseason game. Ross came back during Week 2 but was benched after fumbling on an end-around play.

He re-injured the knee as well and later admitted that he pushed himself to come back before he was fully healed and did not communicate how he was feeling to the team.

Ross played in just three games this season with two targets, no catches and one carry for 12 yards.