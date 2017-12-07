PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery after a severe back injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers announced the surgery, which was performed Wednesday by team physicians, Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon, who's long been with the team and developed the IMpact modern concussion testing that NFL teams have used.

The team offered no further updates on the matter.

On Wednesday, Shazier was transported from University of Cincinnati medical centers to a UPMC hospital in the greater Pittsburgh area. Shazier, who was injured in the first quarter of the Bengals game, spent two nights while undergoing medical tests. Shazier was strapped to a board for stabilization and carted off the field, eliciting emotion from teammates who care about their playmaker and popular locker room figure.

The Steelers' locker room is a combination of optimism and concern, with details on Shazier's overall progress scarce. Shazier has been in contact with select players, including safety Mike Mitchell and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Shazier's family, including his father, Vernon, his fiancée and others, have used to social media to promote the hashtags #prayfor50 and #shalieve. Shazier himself used twitter to thank fans for their support. "Your support is uplifting to me and my family," he said.

The injury has affected the NFL beyond Pittsburgh. The Baltimore Ravens, this week's opponent, held a team prayer for the fourth-year linebacker.

"This is real life. That's something that obviously bears remembering," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.