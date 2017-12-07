Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared to practice but remains in the league's concussion protocol.

The team said earlier Thursday that he had cleared the concussion protocol.

Ertz exited Sunday night's 24-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury and did not return.

He remained on the ground and appeared dazed following a hit over the middle by safety Bradley McDougald in the third quarter. Ertz walked off the field under his own power but was taken to the trainers tent to be tested for a concussion before heading to the locker room.

Ertz did practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams in Los Angeles.