ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has cleared concussion protocol and was back on the practice field Thursday, a good sign that he will available Sunday when for a key matchup at the Los Angeles Rams.

Ertz suffered the head injury in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks last week as a result of a hit over the middle while trying to make a catch. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that he was doing well and was far enough along in protocol that he was able to attend meetings.

Ertz is one of Carson Wentz's primary targets. He has 57 catches for 663 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on the season.