ATLANTA -- Breakout Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game in Atlanta with a possible concussion.

On New Orleans' opening drive, Kamara was swarmed for a 4-yard loss on a screen pass and absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit on a tackle by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. He immediately jogged off the field and was evaluated by trainers before being walked back to the locker room.

Kamara has emerged as a front-runner for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award with 606 rushing yards, 614 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns entering Thursday night's game. The third-round draft pick out of Tennessee ranked second in the NFL with 990 total yards from scrimmage from Weeks 6-14 -- behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell.

Veteran Saints running back Mark Ingram should play an even bigger role in Kamara's absence. Ingram has been equally effective as part of New Orleans' dynamic running back duo. He ranks third in the NFL with 882 scrimmage yards since Week 6. Ingram and Kamara are on pace to become the first duo ever to surpass 1,500 scrimmage yards in the same season.

Ingram started and took the first carry for the Saints despite being listed as questionable for Thursday's game with a toe injury.

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein also left the field with trainers and is questionable to return with a groin injury.

Saints rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson limped off the field and rode a cart back to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury when he planted his foot awkwardly. He is questionable to return.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Senio Kelemete also left the field with trainers and is being evaluated on the sideline in the pop-up tent.