A Cleveland Browns fan is, for the second straight year, arranging a parade for fans should the team finish the season winless.

Chris McNeil, who says he has had Browns season tickets in his family for at least 30 years, raised his required goal of $10,000 for a second straight year this week, when headache medication brand Excedrin contributed the final $7,683.

McNeil was all ready to have the parade last year, but then the Browns won on Christmas Eve. The Browns matched the $10,000 McNeil had raised and a few more donations made raised the money to $50,000, which was given to the Cleveland Food Bank.

Last week, with the Browns at 0-11, McNeil met with all the necessary parties in Cleveland to be able to pull of the parade again if the Browns do finish the season 0-16. Some of the largest costs for the parade, which will be on Jan. 6, include security and insurance that needs to meet the city's requirements.

"Everything has been so negative around the Browns, this would just be a way to have some fun and it's obviously a shot across the bow to the Browns owner," McNeil said. "It's not celebrating losing. It's just a way of saying, we're fans and these aren't our Browns."

For their part, the Browns have somewhat cooperated. The plan for the parade is to make a loop -- or as McNeil says a "0" -- around FirstEnergy Stadium, where the team plays its games. In order to use the side of the street that the stadium is on, McNeil said he had to get the Browns permission.

"As we said last year around this time, our hope is to give our fans a better reason for a parade," said Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste. "Last year, a Browns win canceled the parade and resulted in helping feed some citizens in need through a donation to the Cleveland Food Bank, that was a positive result. We understand and appreciate the passion of Cleveland Browns fans and would love nothing more than to get them some wins before the season ends."

For his part, McNeil doesn't necessarily want the team to lose out either.

"I'm hoping they win a game," said McNeil, who attended a season-low one game this year, but promises to be at the home finale next week against the Baltimore Ravens if things are on the line. "But if they don't, it's a nice hedge to have this."

Caryn Previdi, a spokeswoman for Glaxo Smith Kline, the parent company of Excedrin, said the company saw the opportunity as a fun way to "help the Browns suffer less during another rough season." Previdi said exact plans of how much of a presence the brand would have at the event is unknown.

Based on interest on social media, McNeil said the city is planning for around 2,000 people to be involved should the Browns pull off the feat.

If they did, they'd join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to lose all games in a 16-game schedule.